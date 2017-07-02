The Toronto Blue Jays sent right-handed pitcher Jason Grilli to the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league outfielder Eduard Pinto and cash RHP Grilli traded from Toronto to Texas for minor leaguer The Toronto Blue Jays sent right-handed pitcher Jason Grilli to the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league outfielder Eduard Pinto and cash Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tAT171 CHICAGO - The Toronto Blue Jays have traded right-handed pitcher Jason Grilli to the Texas Rangers for minor league outfielder Eduard Pinto and cash. Grilli was 2-4 with a 7.97 ERA and one save in 26 games with Toronto this year before being designated for assignment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.