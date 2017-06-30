Pair of DL returns when Sanchez faces Morton
Aaron Sanchez will be activated from the disabled list for Friday's start against Charlie Morton and the American League-best Astros as the Blue Jays look to have a strong final weekend before the All-Star break. Sanchez has hit the DL three times this season, all for blister or fingernail issues on his right middle finger.
