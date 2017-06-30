MLB All-Star Game 2017: Yonder Alonso...

MLB All-Star Game 2017: Yonder Alonso will represent Oakland A's

10 hrs ago

The 2017 MLB All-Star rosters were announced on Sunday , and the last-place Oakland A's have one representative: first baseman Yonder Alonso. He will serve as a reserve on the bench, behind starter Justin Smoak of the Blue Jays.

