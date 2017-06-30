Martin hitting 2nd working for Blue Jays
If the Blue Jays are going to find their way back to contention, the club needs to get more from the top of its lineup. Thursday night's Jose Bautista reached base twice, and more important, Russell Martin went 3-for-5 with his second homer in two days.
