Justin Smoak is an MLB all-star: Fans vote Toronto Blue Jays first...
As a kid growing up in Goose Creek, S.C., Justin Smoak dreamed of being a big-league all-star. It took a while, but thanks to a sensational, career-best first half of the season, the personable Smoak will head to Miami next weekend as the Toronto Blue Jays' lone representative in the 2017 All-Star Game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'...
|Jun 24
|Spell phartx
|5
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC