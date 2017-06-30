Justin Smoak helped set MLB record with home run

Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto earlier this week. Justin Smoak's opposite-field drive dropped over the left-field wall in Toronto on Friday, and an eye-popping record had been set: Batters reached a home run mark for a month, shattering the syringe-fueled high of the Steroids Era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.