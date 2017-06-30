Guerrero Jr. homers for Lansing

No matter what becomes of DJ Peters' career, he'll always be able to say that, if only for one game, he got the best of Madison Bumgarner . become the first player ever to hit two home runs against Bumgarner in the same inning on Wednesday, when he connected on a pair of homers in the fourth inning to power Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga in a 14-1 rout over San Jose.

