Castro may miss All-Star Game because of hamstring strain
Castro went on the disabled list June 27, and New York manager Joe Girardi said Castro won't start running hard until Thursday. "I don't know if we'll have him back before the break," Girardi said before Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Toronto.
