Blue Jays should consider trading Justin Smoak right now

If you have ever enjoyed success dabbling in the stock market, you realize the importance of selling your stocks at the most lucrative opportunity, much like the precarious position the Blue Jays are faced with when considering if they should move or hold-on to their first-baseman. Justin Smoak 's stock will never be any higher than it currently is especially after just being voted into the All-Star game.

