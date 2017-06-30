Blue Jays select Mike Bolsinger, send out Glenn Sparkman
Mike Bolsinger returns to the Blue Jays for a second time this season after having his contract selected from triple-A Buffalo. Rule 5 draftee Glenn Sparkman, who cannot be optioned this season without being offered back to the Royals, was designated for assignment to make room for Bolsinger.
