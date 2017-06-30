Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman points blistering finger at MLB

From left, home plate umpire Jerry Meals, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons and Blue Jays trainer, Mike Frostad, right, watch as Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws under supervision during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017. less From left, home plate umpire Jerry Meals, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons and Blue Jays trainer, Mike Frostad, right, watch as Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws under ... more Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during the first inning of a baseball game in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.