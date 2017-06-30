Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman points b...

Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman points blistering finger at MLB

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

From left, home plate umpire Jerry Meals, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons and Blue Jays trainer, Mike Frostad, right, watch as Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws under supervision during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017. less From left, home plate umpire Jerry Meals, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons and Blue Jays trainer, Mike Frostad, right, watch as Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws under ... more Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during the first inning of a baseball game in New York, Monday, July 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'... Jun 24 Spell phartx 5
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,006 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC