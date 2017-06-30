Blue Jays' Bichette plays way into Futures Game
Bo Bichette doesn't lack confidence, but even the promising slugger from Florida never could have envisioned his first full season as a pro would be going quite this well. Bichette, the son of former big leaguer Dante Bichette, has taken the Midwest League by storm with the type of offensive numbers that belong in a video game.
