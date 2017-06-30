Blue Jays acquire Montero from Chicago Cubs for player to be named or cash
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired catcher Miguel Montero and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Montero has a .286 average with four homers and eight RBIs in 44 games this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'...
|Jun 24
|Spell phartx
|5
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC