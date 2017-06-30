Blue Jays acquire Montero from Chicag...

Blue Jays acquire Montero from Chicago Cubs for player to be named or cash

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired catcher Miguel Montero and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Montero has a .286 average with four homers and eight RBIs in 44 games this season.

