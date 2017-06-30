Blue Jays acquire Miguel Montero from Cubs
In this June 25, 2017, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Miguel Montero hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Montero has been acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Cubs, six days after he blamed Chicago pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'...
|Jun 24
|Spell phartx
|5
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC