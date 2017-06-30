Betts has 8 RBIs, Red Sox rout Jays 1...

Betts has 8 RBIs, Red Sox rout Jays 15-1 to complete sweep

Mookie Betts hit two home runs and matched a career-high with eight RBIs to help the Boston Red Sox rout the Toronto Blue Jays 15-1 on Sunday. Betts went 4 for 6 as AL East-leading Boston won for the sixth time in seven games, completing the three-game sweep.

