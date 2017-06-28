Yankees' charity under scrutiny for neglecting neighbors
A charity created by the New York Yankees to help poor neighborhoods has sent most of its money to wealthier areas, the New York Times reports. Yankees' charity under scrutiny for neglecting neighbors A charity created by the New York Yankees to help poor neighborhoods has sent most of its money to wealthier areas, the New York Times reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'...
|Jun 24
|Spell phartx
|5
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC