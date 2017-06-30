Xander Bogaerts drives in tiebreaking run, Red Sox beat Blue Jays in 11 innings

Xander Bogaerts drove in Hanley Ramirez for the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Friday. Bogaerts hit a single to right field off Aaron Loup to plate Ramirez from third base, and Deven Marrero extended the lead with two-run single off Glenn Sparkman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.