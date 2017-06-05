X-rays on Travis' hand come back negative
Initial X-rays came back negative. Travis stayed in for the remainder of the inning after being checked out by team trainers, advancing to third base on a bunt and a groundout, but was removed in favor of Ryan Goins defensively in the bottom half.
