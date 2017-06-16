White Sox offense backs Jose Quintana...

White Sox offense backs Jose Quintana's quality start in 11-4 win over Blue Jays

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana pitched seven strong innings to earn his first quality start since May 19 and first win since May 2 in an 11-4 victory over the Blue Jays on Friday night at the Rogers Centre. The Sox scored seven runs off Blue Jays right-hander Joe Biagini in the first two innings to help his case.

