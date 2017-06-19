What Do You Meme? The Library of Congress Wants to Know
This October 4, 2016, file photo shows a Toronto Blue Jays fan holding up a cardboard cutout of the crying Michael Jordan meme before the start of the game against the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card game at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. Well that escalated quickly: The memes that dominate your Facebook feed will soon be etched in America's official historical record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC