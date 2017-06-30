What a Blue Jays Firesale could look likea

The Toronto Blue Jays are 37-41, 6.5 games back of the division leading Yankees, and 3 A1 2 games back of the second wild card spot in a crowded AL race. But in a season that has seen the team at 1-9 and 4-14, discussions about Toronto becoming a potential seller at the trade deadline are the most prevalent that they have been in recent memory.

