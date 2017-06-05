Wednesday Bantering: "Chief Wahoo" logo may be abandoned in Toronto
The Cleveland Indians may be forced to abandon their "Chief Wahoo" logo next time their in Toronto, A.J. Perez of USA Today reports . The logo, which has been the subject of controversy around major league baseball for the past decade, would be replaced with Cleveland's "C" logo if the case currently in question is approved.
