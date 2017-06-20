Watch the Oakland A's mascot troll the Toronto Blue Jays
Major League Baseball mascots are feeling pretty salty these days. Just days after Mr. Met got in trouble for flipping off fans, the Oakland Athletic's mascot Stomper was caught on camera making fun of the Toronto Blue Jays.
