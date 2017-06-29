Ubaldo Jimenez pitches eight shutout ...

Ubaldo Jimenez pitches eight shutout innings to lift Orioles over Blue Jays

Penticton Herald

Ubaldo Jimenez pitched eight shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles downed the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Thursday in a battle of the last two teams in the American League East. Caleb Joseph drove in a run for Baltimore and Jonathan Schoop hit a sacrifice fly.

Chicago, IL

