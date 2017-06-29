Ubaldo Jimenez pitches eight shutout innings to lift Orioles over Blue Jays
Ubaldo Jimenez pitched eight shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles downed the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Thursday in a battle of the last two teams in the American League East. Caleb Joseph drove in a run for Baltimore and Jonathan Schoop hit a sacrifice fly.
