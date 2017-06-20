Twins draft shortstop Royce Lewis at No. 1, Jays take Logan Warmoth at 22.
The Minnesota Twins selected California high school shortstop Royce Lewis with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night while the Toronto Blue Jays took North Carolina shortstop Logan Warmoth with the 22nd overall selection.
