Toronto Blue Jays select Roger Clemens' son during Day 2 of Major League Baseball draft

The Blue Jays selected University of Texas first baseman Kacy Clemens - son of Roger - in the eighth round of the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday. The younger Clemens hit .305 for the Longhorns this season, along with a team-leading 12 home runs and 49 RBIs.

