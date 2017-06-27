Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak gets ...

Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak gets a late flurry of votes for All-Star Game starter

18 hrs ago

Justin Smoak's appearance in the 2017 All-Star Game seems to be closer to reality as the Blue Jays slugger is in second place and has closed the gap on the leader. Eric Hosmer of the Royals continues to lead the way at first base, but his advantage over Smoak has now been halved to 71,654 with four days of voting left.

Chicago, IL

