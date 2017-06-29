Toronto Blue Jays first-round picks Logan Warmoth, Nate Pearson ready ...
In Nate Pearson's first visit to Toronto he got right down to the business of being a tourist, going to the CN Tower and dining with his family in the revolving restaurant at the top of the landmark. He got to be on the field at Rogers Centre on Wednesday afternoon along with fellow Blue Jays prospect Logan Warmoth.
