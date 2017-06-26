The Toronto Blue Jays squander more opportunities in week 12

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ throws against the Seattle Mariners Photo By: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Once again the Toronto Blue Jays failed to take advantage of an opportunity-filled week. The Jays went 3-4 on their seven game road trip, although they easily could've gone 5-2 if it weren't for some poor bullpen pitching.

