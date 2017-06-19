The smashing success of Justin Smoak
Justin Smoak has hit the ball as hard as always; he's just done it more. Hence, 20 homers in 71 games, and more than double the amount of "Smoak bombs" per plate appearance Selected by the Texas Rangers 11th overall in the 2008 MLB draft, Smoak was touted as the next Mark Teixeira: a smooth-fielding, switch-hitting first baseman with power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC