The smashing success of Justin Smoak

The smashing success of Justin Smoak

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Justin Smoak has hit the ball as hard as always; he's just done it more. Hence, 20 homers in 71 games, and more than double the amount of "Smoak bombs" per plate appearance Selected by the Texas Rangers 11th overall in the 2008 MLB draft, Smoak was touted as the next Mark Teixeira: a smooth-fielding, switch-hitting first baseman with power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,156 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC