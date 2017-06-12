Tampa Bay Rays rough up Marco Estrada...

Tampa Bay Rays rough up Marco Estrada in rolling past Toronto Blue Jays 8-1

The Blue Jays' starter picked up his third straight loss this month in a 8-1 setback to the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night. Estrada gave up six runs, all earned, in 3.1 innings on 12 hits , including two home runs.

