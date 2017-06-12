Superhero Teamup: Arrow's Stephen Amell takes batting practice with Blue Jays
Stephen Amell, who plays the titular hero on the TV series "Arrow," took batting practice with the Blue Jays ahead of Toronto's series opener with the Chicago White Sox. Amell was taking swings with the bat of all-star third baseman Josh Donaldson when Kevin Pillar - who often wears a Superman T-shirt under his Blue Jays jersey - offered up his lighter bat.
