Sunday Bantering: Steve Pearce expected to return by next weekend

Steve Pearce , who has yet to collect a hit at the double-A level in his rehab assignment with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, could return as early as next week against the Tampa Bay Rays , Laura Armstrong of the Toronto Star reports . "Definitely by next weekend, I would hope," John Gibbons said.

