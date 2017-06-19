Stroman thumped in Texas as .500 mark...

Stroman thumped in Texas as .500 mark proves elusive for Jays

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Umpire Greg Gibson, left, and Jays catcher Luke Maile, right, watch Carlos Gomez' three-run home run during the third inning Thursday in Texas. Carlos Gomez homered twice to drive in five runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Thursday for a split of the four-game series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC