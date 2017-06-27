So long Jason Grilli: Toronto Blue Jays designate 40-year-old reliever for assignment
Jason Grilli is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after pitching a scoreless eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on June 13, 2017. Jason Grilli, the 40-year-old reliever who injected some fire in the bullpen in 2016, was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
