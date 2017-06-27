So long Jason Grilli: Toronto Blue Ja...

So long Jason Grilli: Toronto Blue Jays designate 40-year-old reliever for assignment

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Jason Grilli is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after pitching a scoreless eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on June 13, 2017. Jason Grilli, the 40-year-old reliever who injected some fire in the bullpen in 2016, was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'... Jun 24 Spell phartx 5
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,038 • Total comments across all topics: 282,078,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC