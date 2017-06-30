Smith could return to 'pen for Astros...

Smith could return to 'pen for Astros series

11 hrs ago

Joe Smith is expected to be out for another week, but when he returns, the veteran reliever could be part of a new-look Blue Jays bullpen. Smith has been out since June 14 with right shoulder soreness, but he has been playing catch in recent days and is expected to throw off a mound relatively soon.

