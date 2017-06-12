Saturday's Games

Saturday's Games

Todd Frazier, Matt Davidson and Jose Abreu hit solo home runs as the White Sox topped the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre for Chicago's third straight win. VANCOUVER - Jonathon Jennings threw three touchdowns in the second quarter as the B.C. Lions cruised past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 42-10 in the CFL's pre-season finale on Friday night.

Chicago, IL

