Saturday's Games

Todd Frazier, Matt Davidson and Jose Abreu hit solo home runs as the White Sox topped the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre for Chicago's third straight win. VANCOUVER - Jonathon Jennings threw three touchdowns in the second quarter as the B.C. Lions cruised past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 42-10 in the CFL's pre-season finale on Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.