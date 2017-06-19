Saturday Bantering: White Sox retire Mark Buehrle's no. 56
The Chicago White Sox retired former Blue Jay Mark Buehrle's number 56 yesterday. In a press conference before the ceremony, Buehrle said that he plays first base and hits fourth in his beer league softball game.
