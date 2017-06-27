Sanchez makes rehab start, could retu...

Sanchez makes rehab start, could return soon

Aaron Sanchez , on the disabled list for the third time this season due to a finger injury, is one step closer to rejoining the Blue Jays, but it will be up to his teammates to make sure Toronto is staying in the American League East race for when he returns. Sanchez officially began a rehab assignment for Class A Advanced Dunedin on Tuesday night and allowed three runs on six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

