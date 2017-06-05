Ryon Healy went 2 for 3, collecting five RBI in the A's 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Monday.
Ryon Healy #25 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by Khris Davis #2 after he hit a three-run home run in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on June 5, 2017 in Oakland, California. Josh Phegley #19 and Santiago Casilla #46 of the Oakland Athletics shake hands after they beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on June 5, 2017 in Oakland, California.
