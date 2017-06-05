Ryon Healy homers twice for 5 RBIs, A's beat Blue Jays
Manager Bob Melvin might consider having him take groundballs in the clubhouse if need be to keep the second-year major leaguer from getting bored when the Athletics are in the field. He seems to have the routine down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC