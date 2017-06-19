Royals beat Blue Jays, at .500 for fi...

Royals beat Blue Jays, at .500 for first time since April

15 hrs ago

Whit Merrifield hit a two-run, two-out double that capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Friday night to reach .500 for the first time since April. "You always want to be up with the game on the line," Merrifield said.

