Royals beat Blue Jays 5-4, at .500 for 1st time since April

Whit Merrifield hit a two-run, two-out double that capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Friday night to reach .500 for the first time since April. With their 10th win in 12 games, the Royals improved to 36-36.

