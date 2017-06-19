Royals beat Blue Jays 5-4, at .500 fo...

Royals beat Blue Jays 5-4, at .500 for 1st time since April

Read more: The Daily Courier

Whit Merrifield hit a two-run, two-out double that capped a four-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Friday night to reach .500 for the first time since April. With their 10th win in 12 games, the Royals improved to 36-36.

