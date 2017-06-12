Productive whiffs can aid hitters in ...

Productive whiffs can aid hitters in right situations

14 hrs ago

When is it a good thing for a hitter to swing and miss? Depending on which baseball fan or coach you ask, the answer you receive may be "never," but that's not entirely true. It's a great thing to swing through a pitch when doing so puts you in better position to succeed than making contact would have -- and there's evidence hitters are getting a bit wiser with plate discipline.

