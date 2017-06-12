Pelfrey peaking after pinning down Blue Jays
Pelfrey has turned his season around since his ERA peaked at 5.70 in mid-May. Over 32 innings since, Pelfrey owns a 1.97 ERA and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six consecutive starts. "My sinker was good for the most part," Pelfrey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago White Sox.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC