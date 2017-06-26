Osuna back on mound, finishes off Toronto's 8-2 win over KC

Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Hammel throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 25, 2017. Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano throws against a Kansas City Royals batter in the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.