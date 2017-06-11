Nats put closer Koda Glover on 10-day...

Nats put closer Koda Glover on 10-day DL with back stiffness

15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals have placed closer Koda Glover on the 10-day disabled list with lower back stiffness before Sunday's series finale against the Texas Rangers.

