Monday Bantering: Dalton Pompey leaves game with leg injury

In his rehab start with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons yesterday, Dalton Pompey was removed from the game with a leg injury, per Pat Malacaro, one of the Bisons broadcasters. "Bisons manager Bobby Meacham says Dalton Pompey was lifted from the game in the fourth with a leg issue," he tweeted Sunday.

