MLB Draft 2017: Maryland SS Kevin Smith selected by Toronto Blue Jays in 4th round

Maryland shortstop Kevin Smith has been well-regarded as a pro prospect for some time, and those dreams were realized Tuesday afternoon. The Toronto Blue Jays selected Smith with the 129th overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Chicago, IL

