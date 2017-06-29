MLB all-star game: London boy earns spot in outfield during Home Run Derby

Every year, Devon MacDonald-Keeling watched Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby on TV and saw the kids in the outfield shagging balls for the all-star hitters. The 12-year-old Londoner will be heading to Miami next week to take part in festivities for the Midsummer Classic, including the chance to roam Marlins Park grass while the game's big bashers do their thing.

